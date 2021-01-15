Advertisement

DHS launches COVID-19 newsletter to discuss response, vaccines

The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday evening. (CDC)(WJHG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a new email newsletter for the public Thursday to provide more information on their COVID-19 response and vaccine roll-out.

DHS explained that the newsletter will provide key updates from the previous week and include resources related to COVID-19.

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted that the more information people have, the more effective their decision making can be to be healthy and safe.

DHS also noted in their announcement that the current allocation for vaccines is 70,000 first doses, saying it is inadequate to meet the growing demand across the state. Eligible populations for the vaccine could change on short notice, so the newsletter will address these changes.

The newsletter will come out each Friday and those interested can register to receive them online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Ellen and Justin Dobsen are expecting their first child in Jan. 2021. "Since this is my first...
Pandemic Pregnancies - Is there a potential for a baby boom in 2021?
A baby boom in 2021? Experts believe it may actually be a bust
A baby boom in 2021? Experts believe it may actually be a bust
Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly applaud Tuesday night as Speaker Robin Vos gives...
Redistricting poised as a top political issue of 2021
Unpacking Wisconsin's redistricting process
Unpacking Wisconsin's redistricting process
PHMDC vaccinates health care workers not affiliated with systems