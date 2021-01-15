DHS launches COVID-19 newsletter to discuss response, vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a new email newsletter for the public Thursday to provide more information on their COVID-19 response and vaccine roll-out.

DHS explained that the newsletter will provide key updates from the previous week and include resources related to COVID-19.

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted that the more information people have, the more effective their decision making can be to be healthy and safe.

DHS also noted in their announcement that the current allocation for vaccines is 70,000 first doses, saying it is inadequate to meet the growing demand across the state. Eligible populations for the vaccine could change on short notice, so the newsletter will address these changes.

The newsletter will come out each Friday and those interested can register to receive them online.

