Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is blasting federal officials for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently had already been exhausted.

Evers said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar promised governors earlier this week that the Trump administration would release vaccine it was holding in reserve to speed inoculations.

In a letter sent Friday by Gov. Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the governors wrote that Pfizer announced Thursday they they had millions of vaccines on hand.

“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays,” they wrote.

They also wrote that if the Trump administration would not give them more vaccines, they should grant permission for the governors to purchase them directly.

But word broke Friday that the reserve was already exhausted when those promises were made.

Evers said it’s a “slap in the face” to the people of Wisconsin. Evers has been taking pointed criticism from Republicans over the slow pace of Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout.

