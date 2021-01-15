Former Jefferson Co. deputy accused of burglary sentenced to 2 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of breaking into the homes of grieving people who were away attending funerals was sentenced Friday to two years in state prison.

According to court documents, Janelle Gericke pleaded guilty to burglary of a building or dwelling. She was also granted three years of extended supervision.

The court had dismissed the charge of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal compliant, Gericke preyed upon people who had been listed as relatives of the deceased in local obituaries and snuck into their homes while they attended funerals.

The complaint states one of the victims was the family of fallen Lake Mills fire captain Chris Truman.

Prosecutors said Gericke in total tried or did break into seven homes in Jefferson County, Lake Mills, Fort Atkinson and Watertown. Four of the break-ins happened while the families attended funerals.

Gericke worked for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office since February of 2016, and was a deputy assigned to the Jail Division. She was fired on July 3, 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.