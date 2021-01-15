Advertisement

Green Co. teen officially charged with killing newborn daughter in woods

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONROE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin.

Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He’s being held on $1 million bail following a hearing this week in Green County Circuit Court.

His public defender didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

A criminal complaint says the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.

The complaint says Kruckenburg-Anderson’s girlfriend had given birth to the child in a bathtub at her home.

