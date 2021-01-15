Light Snow Continues This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Low pressure stalling out and rotating through the Great Lakes region will lead to an unsettled weekend. This will also keep snow showers and areas of snow around starting tonight.

Light snow is likely to overspread the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Accumulations look to be light and around an inch in most spots. Could be slightly higher to the northeast and lower to the southwest. Overnight lows only down into the upper 20s.

Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies and some scattered snow showers from time to time. Those under the snow shower activity could pick up a quick covering of snow. Temperatures topping out just above the freezing mark. Few flurries possible Saturday night with low dropping to the middle 20s.

Unstable air remains Sunday with additional snow shower activity and perhaps another quick covering of snow. Highs will be around 30 degrees. Heading into next week, more clouds than sunshine anticipated with flurry chances from time to time. Highs will be in the middle 20s to start the week climbing to the lower 30s for the second half of the week. Some indications of some colder air arriving by next weekend.

