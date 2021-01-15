Madison police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a Thursday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to MPD’s initial report, the victim showed up at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital shortly before 7:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his thigh. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the incident, however, at the time of the report they were still trying to determine where the shooting occurred and when.

Investigators do believe it was an isolated incident.

