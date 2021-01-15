Advertisement

MMSD to bar winter sports competitions, in-person classes while district remains virtual

The district expects not to have competitions while classes are virtual
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional property taxes.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Madison Metropolitan Schools continuing to rely on virtual education leading into the coming semester, the district’s athletics department has opted to maintain the status quo regarding winter and alternate season sports.

On Friday, the district announced athletes would be allowed to continue with virtual training, however in-person practices and competitions are still banned.

MMSD Athletics Director Jeremy Schlitz explained in a letter to students, families, and rest of the community that the decision was based on the district remaining on virtual learning – and both decisions were based on guidance and metrics provided by Public Health Madison and Dane Co.

The athletics department plans to revisit allowing competitions to resume as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs in Dane Co. and the district moves toward allowing in-class instruction. Below is MMSD’s full list of provisions from the letter regarding the decision:

MMSD will implement these additional extra curricular provisions for winter and alternate season fall sports until the safe reopening of our schools is possible:

In addition, our planning also includes:

● Providing students with best practices and mental health support along with virtual

training opportunities and connections to help facilitate when we are ready to return

in-person athletics.

● A request for accommodations from the WIAA to address alternative and additional

contact calendars and flexibility regarding student engagement - we will share additional

information when a decision is made.

