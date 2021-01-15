Advertisement

Names released of drivers killed in Waushara Co. wreck

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the two people killed Saturday evening in a head-on collision along a Waushara Co. highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cole M. Hildebrand, 25, of Fremont, and Harold H. Chase, 46, of Wautoma, died in the collision.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined one of the vehicles attempted to pass an eastbound semi around 5:45 p.m. on State Road 21, just past Co. Road V, when it collided with the oncoming vehicle.

The release stated both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the westbound vehicle that was struck by the passing driver was also injured. That individual was flown to UW Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate the respective vehicles Hildebrand and Chase were driving.

Sheriff Wally Zuehlke noted Monday their deaths were the first traffic fatalities of the year in Waushara Co.

