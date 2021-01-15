Next phase of long-term care facility vaccinations begins Jan. 25

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The next phase of coronavirus vaccinations at long-term care facilities will launch Jan. 25 and focus on assisted living facilities in the state.

On Friday, Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced they activated Part B of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Assisted living facilities will hear directly from pharmacies on vaccination efforts in the coming days.

Pharmacies that completed nursing home vaccinations can begin vaccinating assisted living facilities immediately.

“After careful planning and coordination, our vaccine team was able to successfully reserve enough vaccine doses to launch this program—those efforts will ensure our most vulnerable Wisconsinites are protected against COVID-19,” says Gov. Evers.

CVD and Walgreens pharmacies are contracted to offer onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff at nursing home and assisted living facilities in the program.

Part A began at skilled nursing facilities Dec. 28. As of Jan. 14, 11,712 residents and 13,590 staff at those facilities have been vaccinated.

In part A, 261 out of the 361 facilities in the program completed the first dose of the vaccine. State health officials estimate those facilities to complete the first round of vaccinations by Jan. 18.

According to DHS, 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are provided for Part B. They say the program will need 70,000 more doses due to the population of assisted living facilities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.