PHMDC vaccinates health care workers not affiliated with systems

(GRAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County is working to vaccinate frontline health care workers who are not affiliated with a major health system, but still are eligible under Tier 1A.

According to a news release, workers such as EMS first responders, school nurses and home health aides are all at a high-risk for exposure to COVID-19.

PHMDC notes that 8,000 health care workers in Dane County are eligible under the first tier of vaccinations.

PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said that the county has been following guidance from the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee and only giving vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities and health care workers.

She also added that there are many people who are eligible under Tier 1A but have not had the chance to be vaccinated yet.

