Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

SSM Health employee recieves 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”
Buses detour for the Capitol Square beginning Sunday, January 17.
Metro Transit implements bus route detours around Wis. Capitol
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Downtown Madison businesses prepare for potential unrest
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas