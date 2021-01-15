Advertisement

Ski Conditions Improving Heading Into The Weekend

Snow Chances Remain In Forecast
January 14th, 2021
January 14th, 2021(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Our latest round of wintry weather left between 2-4 inches of snowfall for much of southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. This is just what many winter enthusiast were hoping for heading into the long Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Adding to what was already on the ground, it should be a great weekend to hit are ski slopes.

While most of the accumulating snow is coming this evening, there will be some minor accumulations throughout the...

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This isn’t too cold, but it also isn’t too warm that we will melt off a ton of snow. While there won’t be a ton of sunshine this weekend, there will be snow shower activity from time to time. While the accumulations don’t look significant, snow showers could drop a quick covering and in some cases up to an inch of snow.

Remember to check in with your hill of choice as many are on a reservation system this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

