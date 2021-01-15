Advertisement

What to know headed into the free fishing weekend

Event goes from the 16th-17th.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ice is open for anyone wanting to cast a line in the water over the weekend, as the Wisconsin DNR kicks off the Free Fishing Weekend from the 16th-17th.

The weekend allows fishers without a license to hit the ice Saturday and Sunday. The regulations for catch-and-release by species are still in effect. The DNR’s website provides a list of which fish are in season. The weekend will also exclude the events and clinics typically held throughout the weekend in an effort by the DNR to avoid higher staffing numbers with the addition of volunteers. The lack of additional activities keeps people from gathering in large groups.

The DNR also encourages fishers to stay mindful of COVID protocols. That includes social distancing and avoiding sharing an ice house with strangers.

It is important for first-time or less experienced fishers; it is important to bring safety gear, not just a rod and an auger. Remember to bring a life jacket, rope to help pull someone from the water if necessary, and some type of pole to test the strength of the ice ahead. To avoid hypothermia, dress warmly, and stash some extra clothes in your car if you do fall through the ice.

The next free fishing days are June 5th-6th.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

SSM Health employee recieves 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”
Buses detour for the Capitol Square beginning Sunday, January 17.
Metro Transit implements bus route detours around Wis. Capitol
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Downtown Madison businesses prepare for potential unrest
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
PHMDC prepares for next phase of vaccination roll-out
Dane Co. plans for ‘significant number’ of Phase 1B vaccinations