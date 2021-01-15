What to know headed into the free fishing weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ice is open for anyone wanting to cast a line in the water over the weekend, as the Wisconsin DNR kicks off the Free Fishing Weekend from the 16th-17th.

The weekend allows fishers without a license to hit the ice Saturday and Sunday. The regulations for catch-and-release by species are still in effect. The DNR’s website provides a list of which fish are in season. The weekend will also exclude the events and clinics typically held throughout the weekend in an effort by the DNR to avoid higher staffing numbers with the addition of volunteers. The lack of additional activities keeps people from gathering in large groups.

The DNR also encourages fishers to stay mindful of COVID protocols. That includes social distancing and avoiding sharing an ice house with strangers.

It is important for first-time or less experienced fishers; it is important to bring safety gear, not just a rod and an auger. Remember to bring a life jacket, rope to help pull someone from the water if necessary, and some type of pole to test the strength of the ice ahead. To avoid hypothermia, dress warmly, and stash some extra clothes in your car if you do fall through the ice.

The next free fishing days are June 5th-6th.

