WIAA revises Boys, Girls Basketball Tournament Series assignments

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The WIAA has revised the divisional placement and assignments Thursday for the 2021 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament Series.

The changes were made in response to multiple programs having declared they will not be participating in the tournament series this season, according to a news release.

The association posted the revised assignments and placements for each division on their website.

They also noted that the format, schedule and location for the State tournaments for Boys and Girls Basketball would be decided at a later time.

