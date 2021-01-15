Advertisement

Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, sends message to fans

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit...
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)(Rob Grabowski | AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - Country music legend Willie Nelson has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson shared a post from Texas-based Family Hospital Systems showing him receiving the vaccine from the driver’s seat of his car and giving a thumbs up.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Willie Nelson on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nelson, 87, has battled health issues in recent years, which forced him to cancel many shows. In 2019, Nelson canceled his tour because of breathing problems.

The Texas native also had to cancel several dates in 2018 because of illnesses.

Nelson has raised money for those affected by COVID-19 by livestreaming benefit concerts. He also collaborated with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last year by doing a cover of “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen.

