Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Capitol Police told state lawmakers to stay away from the Capitol building this weekend.

Chief David Erwin suggested that they remove any personal information from social media accounts due to threats of unrest at capitols in all 50 states.

He told lawmakers in a Thursday memo obtained by The Associated Press that they were “not aware of specific credible threats to legislators,” but that “there continues to be active social media commentary regarding the threat of ongoing unrest.”

Legislators were told that law enforcement will have an “increased presence” at the Wisconsin Capitol next week.

Gov. Tony Evers also activated an unspecified number of National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol.

During protests near the Capitol in July, state Sen. Tim Carpenter was attacked by demonstrators. According to police, Carpenter was walking near the Capitol when he saw the protesters and took out his phone to record the action.

At that point, three people allegedly rushed toward him. One of them reportedly said something about the phone while another “sucker-punched” the senator, investigators said.

