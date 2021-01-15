Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP official who made ‘war’ post resigns

The St. Croix County republican party's website includes a message that reads quote “If you want peace, prepare for war."(St.Croix County Website)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party, who had posted online that his members should “prepare for war,” has stepped down.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that members of the St. Croix County Republican Party Executive Committee asked for John Kraft’s resignation.

His post, made before the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol, garnered attention after the violence in Washington, D.C. Kraft had refused calls from the state Republican Party to remove the post.

The county website was down on Friday.

