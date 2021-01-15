Advertisement

Wisconsin starts distributing $300 federal unemployment assistance checks

The checks were part of the recently passed federal relief law.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Workforce Development has started distributing additional federal unemployment benefits to many out-of work Wisconsinites.

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek explained the $300 per week additional assistance will go to anyone who receives at least $1 worth of benefits from another program, or is otherwise qualified.

“More assistance is needed to help the workers who have bore the brunt of the COVID pandemic, but I am happy that we are able to provide this much needed benefit in a timely manner,” she said in a statement Friday morning.

The agency’s statement indicated DWD has already started issuing the checks.

The funding was included in the latest legislation designed to assist those whose jobs were affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Congress’ recently passed Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act extended benefits provided by the last year’s COVID-19 relief bill. Many of those provisions expired at the end of last year.

More information about the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is available on the DWD website.

