A Few Flurries/Freezing Drizzle Tonight; Cooler Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Freezing Drizzle & light snow flurries are moving through southern Wisconsin tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. Ice patches and slick spots have developed on some roadways tonight. Overnight lows will remain below-freezing so expect the slippery conditions to last through the mid-morning.

As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Wisconsin DOT reported slippery spots on State Hwy 14 through Richland & Vernon Counties. Ice patches were reported on State Hwy 18/151 from Madison to Dubuque. (WMTV NBC15)

While much of the area may miss out on snow tonight, Madison and areas farther south could see as much as a light dusting/coating. Use extra caution on the roads tomorrow morning as there could be a few slick spots. Lows will fall into the mid 20′s.

Cloud cover sticks around for Sunday. A flurry or two cannot be ruled out, but the impact will be minor and isolated. Highs return into the lower 30′s. Next week gets off to a cooler start. We’ll go from the upper 20′s on Monday into the teens by Tuesday as a wave of colder air drops in from the North. Tuesday may be the coldest day of the month thus far. The average high in Madison for this time of year is 26°F.

Highs return into lower 30′s by Wednesday/Thursday - although Wednesday morning lows may only be in the single-digits with wind chills approaching zero. Filtered sunshine will persist for the remainder of the week - highs will fall into the teens next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.