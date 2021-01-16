Advertisement

Bald Eagle Watching Days returns virtually

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 16, 2021
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The eagle-watching event that has brought visitors to the Sauk Prairie area for more than 30 years is back, though this time, it’s virtual.

Bald Eagle Watching Days kicked off Saturday with a showing of a rehabilitated bald eagle being released into the wild.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the co-sponsors of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council (FBEC), Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce and Tripp Heritage museum, decided to change the event’s format.

Jeb Barzen, president of FBEC, said he wanted to “capture the spirit” of the festivities, though he acknowledged it would look differently.

“It’s the same, but it’s not the same,” he said. “But one of the things that’s really fun is that we’re learning new ways to reach people. It will be interesting to see how many people we reach.”

The programming will continue on Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and 20. Details of the itinerary can be found here.

