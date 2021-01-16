Advertisement

Family, friends honor memory of man killed in Blue Mounds on one-year anniversary

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a 26-year-old man who was killed in Blue Mounds last year celebrated his life Friday one year after his death.

Nicholas Day’s mother Donna Luhman said that it has been a tough year, but she wanted Friday to be a celebration of her son’s life, not his death.

“The person that did it is not out on the streets anymore so he cannot hurt another family member,” Luhman said. “I’m glad that we have a lot of support for Nick, because he was a very good child, a good person.”

Day’s loved ones honored him by taking part in his favorite activity, which was skiing. His best friend Damon Baker said that the events were bittersweet.

“It’s hard to be here and it’s hard to not hear him hollering down the hill, going as fast as he can, but it’s nice to be here with his family,” Baker said.

The family is hopeful that justice will be served.

Police arrested Riley Berg and charged him with the homicide of Nicholas Day in January of 2020.

Related Stories
“Make today a Nicholas Day kinda day:” family encourages community to honor memory of man killed in Blue Mounds

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

SSM Health employee recieves 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”
Buses detour for the Capitol Square beginning Sunday, January 17.
Metro Transit implements bus route detours around Wis. Capitol
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Downtown Madison businesses prepare for potential unrest
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
Madison businesses take precautions for protests
PHMDC prepares for next phase of vaccination roll-out
Dane Co. plans for ‘significant number’ of Phase 1B vaccinations