Family, friends honor memory of man killed in Blue Mounds on one-year anniversary

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a 26-year-old man who was killed in Blue Mounds last year celebrated his life Friday one year after his death.

Nicholas Day’s mother Donna Luhman said that it has been a tough year, but she wanted Friday to be a celebration of her son’s life, not his death.

“The person that did it is not out on the streets anymore so he cannot hurt another family member,” Luhman said. “I’m glad that we have a lot of support for Nick, because he was a very good child, a good person.”

Day’s loved ones honored him by taking part in his favorite activity, which was skiing. His best friend Damon Baker said that the events were bittersweet.

“It’s hard to be here and it’s hard to not hear him hollering down the hill, going as fast as he can, but it’s nice to be here with his family,” Baker said.

The family is hopeful that justice will be served.

Police arrested Riley Berg and charged him with the homicide of Nicholas Day in January of 2020.

