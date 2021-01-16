Advertisement

Building partially collapses in Town of Palmyra

The 60,000 square foot building partially collapsed early Saturday morning.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PALMYRA, Wis. (WMTV) -Authorities responded to a partially collapsed egg farm building in the Town of Palmyra early Saturday morning.

The Palmyra Public Safety Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cold Spring Egg Farm at W2024 State Highway 59 around 6:45 a.m. Responding crews found the 60,000 square foot building had partially collapsed.

Authorities say all of the farm’s employees were accounted for. Everyone who was injured was treated and released on the scene.

The collapse caused a natural gas leak which was mitigated by emergency responders and ultimately secured by WeEnergies, an electric services company.

The incident remains under investigation.

