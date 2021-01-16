Davante Adams vs Jalen Ramsey: Matchup of the day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rarely does a single matchup in football draw as much attention as the game.

Davante Adams vs Jalen Ramsey is just the one to do that when the top-seeded Packers host the Rams in the NFC Divisional round for a 3:35 PM C.T. kickoff.

Adams has caught more touchdown passes over the last five seasons than any other player and has entered the argument for the league’s top receiver with his 115 catch, 1,374 yards and 18 touchdown all-pro performance this season.

I hope to be half as good at anything in life as Davante Adams is at catching the football. pic.twitter.com/rCYcpem573 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 28, 2020

Jalen Ramsey as week by week taken on the top WR on the opposing team, and locked them down. Ramsey was the league’s top corner, ranking first in receptions allowed when targeted, allowed the fewest yards, and was tied for sixth in TDs given up.

WRs guarded by Jalen Ramsey:



Cooper

W1

— 7 catches, 57 yards



Diggs

W3

— 1 catch, 4 yards, TD



Terry

W5

— 0 catches



A-Rob

W7

— 1 catch, 42 yards



Evans

W11

— 4 catches, 40 yards



D-Hop

W13, W17

— 5 catches, 48 yards



Metcalf

W10, W16, QC

— 4 catches, 44 yards



🔐



(via @PFF) pic.twitter.com/ZtpiL0uQTd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 13, 2021

Adams knows how talented Ramsey is and showed that during his media availability earlier in the week.

“I think there’s probably like three, three or four super-elite, is what I like to call them, corners,” Adams said. “And he’s definitely one of those guys.”

The two met previously during a Packers win over Jacksonville when Ramsey was with the Jaguars in 2016 which was also the all-pro corners first ever NFL game.

They also played together in the pro bowl, but the competitive nature in that consolation game won’t match the intensity if a postseason game at Lambeau.

Aside from Adams vs Ramsey, Jaire Alexander after a First Team All-Pro snub on whichever Rams receiver draws his blanket will be one to watch, along with a banged up Aaron Donald vs the Packers offensive line, and of course All-Universe quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking on the league’s best scoring defense.

With around 6,000 fans allowed to attend the game, the Packers are 6.5 point favorites with the over/under set at 45.5.

The Packers have covered five times in their last ten games and have hit the over in six of those games.

In its last two games, Green Bay has covered spreads of -4.5 and -3 while hitting overs of 48 and 52,5.

Kickoff is set for 3:35 PM central time on FOX.

