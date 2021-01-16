Advertisement

Davante Adams vs Jalen Ramsey: Matchup of the day

The NFL’s top offense and defense both have the best players at their position on each side of the ball.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams runs past Tennessee Titans' Malcolm Butler during the second...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams runs past Tennessee Titans' Malcolm Butler during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rarely does a single matchup in football draw as much attention as the game.

Davante Adams vs Jalen Ramsey is just the one to do that when the top-seeded Packers host the Rams in the NFC Divisional round for a 3:35 PM C.T. kickoff.

Adams has caught more touchdown passes over the last five seasons than any other player and has entered the argument for the league’s top receiver with his 115 catch, 1,374 yards and 18 touchdown all-pro performance this season.

Jalen Ramsey as week by week taken on the top WR on the opposing team, and locked them down. Ramsey was the league’s top corner, ranking first in receptions allowed when targeted, allowed the fewest yards, and was tied for sixth in TDs given up.

Adams knows how talented Ramsey is and showed that during his media availability earlier in the week.

“I think there’s probably like three, three or four super-elite, is what I like to call them, corners,” Adams said. “And he’s definitely one of those guys.”

The two met previously during a Packers win over Jacksonville when Ramsey was with the Jaguars in 2016 which was also the all-pro corners first ever NFL game.

They also played together in the pro bowl, but the competitive nature in that consolation game won’t match the intensity if a postseason game at Lambeau.

Aside from Adams vs Ramsey, Jaire Alexander after a First Team All-Pro snub on whichever Rams receiver draws his blanket will be one to watch, along with a banged up Aaron Donald vs the Packers offensive line, and of course All-Universe quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking on the league’s best scoring defense.

With around 6,000 fans allowed to attend the game, the Packers are 6.5 point favorites with the over/under set at 45.5.

The Packers have covered five times in their last ten games and have hit the over in six of those games.

In its last two games, Green Bay has covered spreads of -4.5 and -3 while hitting overs of 48 and 52,5.

Kickoff is set for 3:35 PM central time on FOX.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
MMSD to bar winter sports competitions, in-person classes while district remains virtual
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers reach 1-year deals with Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff
WIAA revises Boys, Girls Basketball Tournament Series assignments
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.
Packers OT Jared Veldheer tests positive for COVID-19