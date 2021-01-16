Advertisement

DHS: 128 deaths, 103 more hospitalized due to COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest numbers from the Department of Health Services reveal 128 deaths and 103 more hospitalizations in the past day.

There were 1,937 new cases Saturday, according to DHS numbers. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 2,121.

In all, 5,450 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus.

Additionally, the DHS reports 23,026 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic. Hospitals are reportedly at 83 percent capacity.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Menominee, Juneau and Buffalo counties are the only counties currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.

