Advertisement

Lil Wayne releases 2nd Packers-themed hit ahead of playoff game

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music...
FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Famous rapper Lil Wayne released a new version of his prior Green Bay Packers themed hit Friday night ahead of the divisional playoff game this weekend.

The song, titled “Green and Yellow,” shares the same title as his previous 2011 song when the Packers won the Super Bowl.

The rapper encouraged the Packers Friday to go out and get their fifth Super Bowl win.

The Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field is Saturday, January 16. Kickoff is 3:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

.
Madison PD investigate man shot on east side
Joe Murray after transplant
New Hampshire man receives life-saving organ transplant at UW Health
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
MMSD to bar winter sports competitions, in-person classes while district remains virtual
MMSD cancels in-person winter sports
MMSD cancels in-person winter sports
New Hampshire man gets life-saving transplant in Madison
New Hampshire man gets life-saving transplant in Madison