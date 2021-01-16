Lil Wayne releases 2nd Packers-themed hit ahead of playoff game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Famous rapper Lil Wayne released a new version of his prior Green Bay Packers themed hit Friday night ahead of the divisional playoff game this weekend.

The song, titled “Green and Yellow,” shares the same title as his previous 2011 song when the Packers won the Super Bowl.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 NEW SINGLE “Green and Yellow” OUT NOW on all platforms!!!! Let’s get that 5th one baby!!! 🤙🏾🧀💚💛💚💛 #GoPackGohttps://t.co/q6BdfmaRvL — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 16, 2021

The rapper encouraged the Packers Friday to go out and get their fifth Super Bowl win.

The Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field is Saturday, January 16. Kickoff is 3:35 p.m.

