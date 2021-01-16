Madison PD investigate man shot on east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night on the east side.

According to an incident report, officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of South Walbridge Avenue for a caller who said they had been shot.

Officers located the adult man with a gunshot wound in his leg. Authorities took him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating. MPD did not give a description of the suspects.

