Madison PD investigate man shot on east side

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night on the east side.

According to an incident report, officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of South Walbridge Avenue for a caller who said they had been shot.

Officers located the adult man with a gunshot wound in his leg. Authorities took him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating. MPD did not give a description of the suspects.

