Metro Transit implements bus route detours around Wis. Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Metro Transit announced that buses will be detoured for the Capitol Square starting on Sunday ahead of potential unrest.

Metro Transit said that passengers will have to board the bus one block off of the square at “special event” stops.

These detours will affect routes 2,4,5,6,7 and 8. They expect the detour to continue until the end of service on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

They also noted that buses will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wisconsin Capitol Police Chief David Erwin told lawmakers in a Thursday memo obtained by The Associated Press that they were “not aware of specific credible threats to legislators,” but that “there continues to be active social media commentary regarding the threat of ongoing unrest.”

