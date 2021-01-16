More light snow this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! We are waking up to light snow across the area. The light snow will start to taper off midmorning. The HI-RES forecast models show most of the widespread snow tapering off around 9 a.m. this morning. Any additional snowfall accumulations should be light and less than an inch. The light snow this morning will impact travelers. The snow could reduce your visibility and cause the roads to be slushy and slick. Make sure to give yourself extra time to travel because you probably won’t be able to go the speed limit. Temperatures Saturday morning are in the lower to mid 30s.

Winter Road Conditions - 5AM Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon will be cloudy. There will be a chance of scattered snow showers or flurries this afternoon. Little to no accumulations or travel impacts are expected from the snow we see this afternoon. Temperatures will generally hold steady in the lower to mid 30s this afternoon. A northwest wind at around 10 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The chance of light snow will continue through Sunday morning. The forecast models are trending towards a more southwesterly track with this system so the southwestern corner of Wisconsin will have the best chance of snow. Once again, any snowfall accumulations Saturday night through Sunday will be light and only minor travel impacts are expected. Our snow chances on Sunday will start to taper off Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be near 30 degrees.

Snowfall Potential - Saturday-Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

M.L.King Day will be mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. A few snowflakes could fly late Monday. We’re not expecting anything more than scattered snow flurries, though.

Tuesday is looking like a cold day, even for the middle of January. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next week. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday could be back up into the lower 30s. A cold blast could arrive towards the end of next week. High temperatures next Friday might only be in the teens.

Ski Report - January 16

Ski Report - January 16, 2020 (WMTV NBC15)

Ski Resort Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

