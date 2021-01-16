Advertisement

NBC15 political analyst discusses history of tense inaugurations

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eyes of the nation will be on Washington D.C. next Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden becomes President Biden. Security will be very tight amid the recent violence in D.C. and the possible protests to come.

NBC15 Political Analyst Professor Richard Haven of UW Whitewater says the inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln had D.C. on edge as well.

Haven shared how Lincoln’s win caused military aides and personnel to fear that he would be assassinated. Haven explained how the city had troops stationed throughout, including sharpshooters who were positioned on the roofs of building.

Haven said that it is important to keep the ceremony that comes with the inauguration.

“It’s a tradition, a ritual that is very important to a free society,” Haven said.

He noted that it gives a new president a chance to set course for the future.

