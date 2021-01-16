No. 2 Badgers sweep No. 1 Minnesota with 6-3 win today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 2 ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey broke the brooms out in the latest Border Battle with Minnesota defeating the Gophers 6-3 on Saturday to complete the sweep.

With a 5-0 win on Friday and a 6-3 win today, the Badgers have scored their most goals ever in a series with Minnesota. The Badgers have now won four straight against the Gophers and eight of the last ten meetings between the two programs since 2018.

Darryl Watts and Brette Pettet scored two goals each for the Badgers today. Watts finished with three goals in the series and six total points after a three goal, three assist weekend for the Badgers.

Freshman Lacey Eden who joined Wisconsin earlier in the week scored her first collegiate goal to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Lacey Eden joined @BadgerWHockey on January 14th and today the #Badgers freshman scored the first collegiate goal of her career.



"Hopefully this is the first of many."

Eden originally planned to play this season at Princeton before the Ivy League canceled play, thus bringing her to Madison.

After two weekend series inside LaBahn, the Badgers hit the road to face St. Cloud State next weekend starting with a 3 PM puck drop on Friday.

