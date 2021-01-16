Advertisement

No. 2 Badgers sweep No. 1 Minnesota with 6-3 win today

Wisconsin outscores the Gophers 11-3 over the weekend to win latest Border Battle
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 2 ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey broke the brooms out in the latest Border Battle with Minnesota defeating the Gophers 6-3 on Saturday to complete the sweep.

With a 5-0 win on Friday and a 6-3 win today, the Badgers have scored their most goals ever in a series with Minnesota. The Badgers have now won four straight against the Gophers and eight of the last ten meetings between the two programs since 2018.

Darryl Watts and Brette Pettet scored two goals each for the Badgers today. Watts finished with three goals in the series and six total points after a three goal, three assist weekend for the Badgers.

Freshman Lacey Eden who joined Wisconsin earlier in the week scored her first collegiate goal to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Eden originally planned to play this season at Princeton before the Ivy League canceled play, thus bringing her to Madison.

After two weekend series inside LaBahn, the Badgers hit the road to face St. Cloud State next weekend starting with a 3 PM puck drop on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Aaron Jones...
Packers dominate Rams to advance to NFC Championship
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
MMSD to bar winter sports competitions, in-person classes while district remains virtual
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams runs past Tennessee Titans' Malcolm Butler during the second...
Davante Adams vs Jalen Ramsey: Matchup of the day
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers reach 1-year deals with Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff