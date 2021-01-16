Reliving Madison’s racial unrest with the man who jumped into a burning cop car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In one of the most vivid scenes of racial unrest in downtown Madison-- a police car was set on fire. But perhaps even more stunning was the sight of a man who jumped into the car and drove it away.

Nearly eight months since a peaceful protest turned violent, Eddie Long reached out to NBC15. He was looking for some of the footage from that night. NBC15′s Michelle Baik had spoken with him then, off-camera, about why he did what he did. But, this time, he agreed to share his side of the story publicly.

On May 30, 2020, Long and his 14-year-old son were on their usual bike ride when they came to State Street, which by that time was a scene of disorder and destruction.

Long said he did not come as a demonstrator, rather as a “community member enjoying the city like we always do.” He had spent his whole life in the Madison area and currently lives in Wisconsin Dells.

“I think it was important to stay down here because there weren’t very many adults down here, and it was just complete chaos,” he said.

Several people had beaten a Madison Police car, broken the windows, attempted to remove the tires and, ultimately, set it on fire.

Long explained, he left his bikes with his son and tried to put out the fire. When that failed, he jumped behind the wheel and drove it down Gorham Street. He kept the door open to see through all the smoke.

“I read the comments online. ‘This guy’s crazy. It looks like GTA [Grand Theft Auto].’ But when it comes down to it. you make the decision right then to do something or not,” he said.

He parked the car a block away in the middle of an intersection. He later explained, he wanted to move it away from any buildings that could catch on fire. The car was soon completely engulfed in flames and by the end of the night, a charred skeleton remained.

NBC15 asked him, “A lot of people [watching] were scared and anxious. You were witnessing that same moment and, instead, you got into the car. Why?”

“I grew up here,” he answered. “This is my city. You either make the move and do something about it or regret the fact that you just lost a bunch of homes and businesses that cannot be replaced.”

An MPD spokesperson said detectives are still investigating the events from May. NBC15 connected them with Long, who said he shared his witness account on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, officers were unable to get to the burning car because they were focused on a large and hostile crowd.

