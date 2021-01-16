SKI REPORT - Fresh powder on the slopes this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heads up, skiers and snowboarders! With fresh powder on the trails, you might want to hit the slopes this weekend.

More lifts and trails are open this weekend. Plus, the snow base at the area ski resorts continues to grow!

Here’s Saturday’s ski report.

Ski Report - January 16, 2020 (WMTV NBC15)

A slow-moving storm system has dumped a couple inches of snow across the area over the last couple of days. Here are the 24 hour new snowfall reports:

Cascade Mountain is reporting 1″ of new snow over the last 24 hours.

Granite Peak is reporting a dusting of snow over the last 24 hours.

The chance for light snow will continue this weekend. Additional snowfall totals through Sunday will likely be less than an inch.

Ski Resort Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will generally hold steady in the lower to mid 30s on Saturday. Saturday will be a mild January day, The average high for this time of year is in the mid 20s. Despite temperatures being above freezing, not much snow is expected to melt.

Sunday will be a little more seasonable for this time of year. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.