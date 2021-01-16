Advertisement

Some Wis. Medicaid members may have had personal information exposed

(WSAZ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some participants of Wisconsin’s Medicaid program may have had some of their personal information exposed, the Department of Health Services reports Friday.

According to a news release, Gainwell Technologies, a business associate of DHS, announced than an unauthorized individual gained access to an account on Oct. 29, 2020.

DHS explained that this breach could have exposed names, member identification numbers and billing codes for services received.

DHS noted that 1,281 Wisconsin Medicaid members were mailed on Jan. 15 to let them know that their information may have been accessed. They also noted that the members were offered free credit monitoring for a year and access to a dedicated call center.

Members who received a notification letter and have questions about this incident can call 855-525-2743 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

