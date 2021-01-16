Advertisement

UW Health reminds Wisconsinites to bundle up to avoid frostbite

(KTVF)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts are reminding Wisconsinites to bundle up this winter as they return to outdoor activities in order to prevent frostbite.

Frostbite is actually a burn, UW Health notes, and usually happens when bare or under-protected skin is exposed to very cold temperatures.

UW Health burn and wound surgeon Alexandra Lacey said said there are very simple measures that people can take to prevent this condition.

“Often it’s little things we just don’t think about, like making sure we have extra warm clothes in the car even for short drives,” Lacey said.

Lacey advised that people check the weather before they go outside, keep their clothing dry and consider waterproof boots and gloves if they will be outside for long periods of time.

According to a news release, people should also wear multiple layers of clothing, add a windproof layer on days where windchill could be high and avoid alcohol when doing outdoor activities because it can cause dehydration.

Lacy also said people should have extra blankets or warm clothes in their car, tell people where they are going and watch their friends get into their home if you drop them off to ensure they get inside.

Doctors did note signs of mild frostbite are hands or feet turning pink or red after rewarming with normal sensations restored. UW Health said that if your hands or feet turn purple or are numb, this is a sign of severe frostbite and requires immediate medical attention.

UW Health also said if people have large or bloody blisters on their hands or feet after they warm up, this is a sign that people require emergency medical attention. Doctors emphasized that people cannot warm up at home in this situation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

.
Madison PD investigate man shot on east side
Joe Murray after transplant
New Hampshire man receives life-saving organ transplant at UW Health
The referendum would allow the Madison School Board to collect up to $33 million in additional...
MMSD to bar winter sports competitions, in-person classes while district remains virtual
MMSD cancels in-person winter sports
MMSD cancels in-person winter sports
New Hampshire man gets life-saving transplant in Madison
New Hampshire man gets life-saving transplant in Madison