4th victim dies after gunman’s attacks in Chicago, suburbs

(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 61-year-old woman became the fourth person to die from a series of shootings this month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a police shootout.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Marta Torres, of Evanston, died Saturday, a week after she and the others were shot during a series of shootings over a roughly four-hour period.

Three others died and three were wounded in the attacks, which started on Chicago’s South Side and ended in Evanston, just north of the city. The gunman, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, died in a shootout with Evanston police.

