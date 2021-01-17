Advertisement

Another Round of Flurries Tonight; Feeling Like January this Week

A few snow showers will move through southern Wisconsin again tonight. A colder air mass will drop temperatures mid-week.
A few snow showers will move through southern Wisconsin again tonight. A colder air mass will drop temperatures mid-week.
We're back to feeling like January later this week. A steady northwest wind combined with lows in the teens on Tuesday may lead to single-digit/near zero wind chills.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds mixed with sporadic sunshine on Sunday afternoon. A few light flurries were seen moving through the NBC 15 viewing area as well. Another round of snow flurries is possible tonight - albeit isolated. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens.

Clouds will remain in place to start the week. Although there may be a few breaks in the clouds like today, low-level moisture will support the cloud deck throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 20′s - a few degrees cooler than today. A colder air mass will dive south into the Midwest on Tuesday - dragging lows into the teens and only allowing highs to come within striking distance of 20°F. A steady northwest wind may produce wind chills in the single-digits to near zero degrees. Another upper-level wave may produce a few flurries on Tuesday.

Temperatures moderate on Wednesday with highs near 30°F. The warmer temperatures depart again with another cold air mass on Friday. Highs will only be in the teens to start next weekend. Long-range models point to another weather system impacting southern Wisconsin late Saturday into Sunday.

