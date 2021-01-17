Boost your Vitamin C intake with juicy citrus recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Citrus is a rich source of Vitamin C and an essential antioxidant that our bodies cannot make. Hy-Vee Dietiitan Andrea Miller says vitamin C can help with collagen production, support wound healing and improve iron absorption from plant foods.

There are a variety of options to choose from: oranges, lemons, and limes.

“Cooking with lemons and limes is a great way to add a fresh flavor, especially if it’s during the winter time,” said Miller. “I like to add it to pasta dishes or sauces that may come across a little heavy.”

She says zesting skin or juicing a citrus fruit is another way to add it into a main dish.

Citrus also has an excellent shelf-life.

“Oranges do not ripen once they are picked, so storing oranges in the refrigerator does not affect flavor or ripeness,” said Miller. “It only extends their shelf life.”

Below are two recipes with citrus to try out.

Roasted Citrus Salmon

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp fresh navel orange juice

2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey

2 tsp chopped fresh dill; plus additional sprigs for garnish

2 tsp Hy-Vee stone-ground Dijon mustard

¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt

¼ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper

¼ cup Gustare Vita garlic-flavored olive oil

1 (1½-lb.) Verlasso salmon fillet

1 lemon, sliced; plus additional for garnish

½ navel orange, sliced; plus additional for garnish

½ Cara Cara orange, sliced; plus additional for garnish

½ lime, sliced; plus additional for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Whisk together lemon zest and juice, orange juice, honey, dill, mustard, salt and pepper. Add oil, whisking continuously. Reserve half of marinade. Place salmon, skin side down, in a shallow dish. Add remaining marinade. Turn salmon over, skin side up; cover and refrigerate for 25 minutes. Arrange citrus slices on prepared baking sheet. Remove salmon from marinade; discard marinade. Place salmon, skin side down, on citrus slices. Roast 4 to 6 minutes per half-inch thickness, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork (145°F). Meanwhile, place reserved marinade in a small saucepan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until sauce is glaze consistency. Separate glaze into two bowls. Brush salmon with one portion of glaze halfway through roasting. Remove salmon from oven; brush with remaining portion of glaze, using a clean brush. Garnish with additional citrus slices and dill sprigs, if desired.

One Cute Fruit Salad

INGREDIENTS

6 whole Cuties® or other fresh mandarin oranges

1 whole banana

2 kiwi fruit

½ of a fresh peach, pear or apple

8 strawberries, fresh or frozen

½ cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

1 tsp lemon juice, or one fresh wedge

DIRECTIONS

Wash the skins of the mandarin oranges and peel. To serve the fruit salad inside the peel (like a little bowl), reserve peels and try to keep shape intact as much as possible. Wash and peel the kiwis and peach (or other fruit), cut into small pieces and put in a mixing bowl. Wash and cut the strawberries into small pieces, add to the bowl. Peel the banana, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Mix together all fruit with the blueberries. Squeeze the lemon juice over the fruit, especially bananas or prevent browning. Spoon fruit salad into reserved orange peel “bowls” if desired, or into small dishes

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.