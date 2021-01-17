DeForest family escapes house fire

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A Village of DeForest family escaped safely after a fire in their house early Saturday morning.

Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS was called to the home for a report of a fire around 3:30 a.m. DeForest police said smoke and flames were visible and the family made it out safely.

Deforest WIndsor Fire and EMS (Deforest WIndsor Fire and EMS)

The fire was brought under control by Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS and assisting departments.

Preliminary reports estimate $100,000 in damages.

