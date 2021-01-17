Advertisement

DHS records one new death, 50 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Generic Coronavirus
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded one new death and 50 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Sunday.

According to DHS, testing is up by 6,674 Sunday, with 1,606 newly confirmed positive cases and 5,068 negative tests.

In all, 521,794 people have tested positive for the virus statewide.

With Sunday’s hospitalizations accounted for DHS reports 23,076 peole have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, or 4.4 percent of patients.

DHS recorded one new death Sunday, bringing total deaths to 5,451. Hospitals are reportedly at 83 percent capacity.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Menominee, Juneau and Buffalo counties are the only counties currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level

