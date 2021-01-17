Freezing drizzle could cause icy spots on the roads and sidewalks Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Areas of freezing drizzle continue across the western half of the area Sunday morning and has prompted a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY to be issued. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Madison and points west until 9AM. The freezing drizzle could cause a light glaze of ice and icy and slick spots on the roadways and sidewalks. Use caution when traveling this morning.

Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

Weather Headlines - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The freezing drizzle will likely transition into light snow later this morning. The chance for light snow showers and snow flurries will continue the rest of the day into tonight. Little to no snowfall accumulations or additional travel impacts are expected. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees today. High temperatures will only be near 30 degrees. A northwest wind around 5 mph will keep wind chills in the lower to mid 20s all day.

Snowfall Potential Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will be near 20 degrees. Any chance for snow flurries will end tonight.

M.L.King Day will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. A cold front will slide through late Monday into Monday night. This front won’t bring much snow other than a chance of snow flurries. This front will have a much bigger impact on our temperatures, though. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to mid-teens.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a cold day, even for this time of year. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s. The average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will start to rebound mid-week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 30s. An arctic cold front could impact the area towards the end of next week. This front could bring in some cold air for the end of the workweek and into next weekend. High temperatures might only be in the teens.

