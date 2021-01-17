Advertisement

Howard World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends and family held a birthday parade for a World War II veteran Saturday as he turned 100 years old.

Ralph Walters lives at Brookview Meadows, an independent living facility, in Howard.

His birthday parade was led by the Howard Fire Department, and it was followed by a Humvee.

People honked their horns and sang happy birthday do him.

During World War II, he helped in the cleanup of Japan after the United States dropped two atomic bombs.

His family says he encouraged them to give to others.

“Always giving, always taking care of other people. If we had extra food, we were always sharing it with the grandmas that lived next door. My dad always was fixing things for all the little grandmas,” said Jeanne Harper, Walters’ daughter.

and grandpas in the neighborhood...no charge

Walters is spending his birthday watching the Packers game and hoping for a win.

Happy Birthday Ralph, from all of us at Action 2 News!

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

