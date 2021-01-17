Juneau County authorities searching for missing 21-year-old

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 21-year-old man.

Authorities say Garrett J. Georgeson was last seen leaving Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston around 2:42 a.m Saturday. He was driving a gray, 2018 Chevy Cruze Hatchback. The vehicle has a small dent on the rear driver side under the tail light with a license plate AEM8877, according to a release.

Georgesen is described as 5′11′' tall and weighing 180 lbs. Georgeson is said to have sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-colored Aztec patterned sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

