MPD: Bullet casings found after shots fired incident near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after recovering ten spent bullet casings near Warner Park.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of North Sherman Ave and Manley Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.