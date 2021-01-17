Advertisement

MPD: Bullet casings found after shots fired incident near Warner Park

Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after recovering ten spent bullet casings near Warner Park.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of North Sherman Ave and Manley Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

