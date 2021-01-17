Packers dominate Rams to advance to NFC Championship
Green Bay racks up 484 total yards on the NFL’s #1 defense in 32-18 win.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a game that lived up to the billing of the NFL’s #1 offense vs its #1 defense, the team that calls titletown home will host the NFC Championship game for the first time in 13 years.
The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 in the divisional round behind three total touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers.
Playing for a spot in his 5th NFC Championship game, the first that can be at home, Rodgers threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while running for a score as well.
Aaron Jones ran for 99 on 14 carries and one score, while Davante Adams had nine catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.
The Packers totaled 484 yards of offense and did not turn the ball over on the NFL’s #1 ranked defense earning Aaron Rodgers his first ever NFC Championship game at Lambeau field.
Aaron Rodgers was not sacked once meanwhile the Packers sacked Jared Goff four times.
The Packers will host the winner of the Buccaneers and Saints.
