Packers announce 6,500 tickets available for NFC Championship Game

Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers playoff game.(WBAY)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Approximately 6,500 tickets will be available for purchase by season ticket holders for the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field—scheduled next Sunday at 2:05 p.m CT.

The Packers announced Sunday that season ticket holders who “opted in” over the summer will receive an email Tuesday containing purchase information. The tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster only on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

A release indicates no tickets will be for sale through the Packers’ ticket office.

In addition to season ticket holders, the Packers say a number of invited guests will be in attendance. These include invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders, as well as a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.

The Packers will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocol and will require attendees to wear a mask and socially distance. Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots will be prohibited.

