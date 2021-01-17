Advertisement

Phoenix police: 1 person dead, 9 injured in separate shootings

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.
The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One person is dead and six others injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday outside a Phoenix nightclub, police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. and said one person was declared dead at the scene and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Two hours earlier, police said at least three men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire.

They said it’s unclear if the two shooting incidents were related, but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81
This map shows Somalia.
US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete