Women in Focus 35th annual ‘Dream Ball’ goes virtual

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women In Focus is celebrating more than three decades of service to the community.

The 35th annual “I Have a Dream” Scholarship Ball was held virtually Saturday. Each year, the fundraiser is held the following Saturday after Martin Luther King Junior’s birthday and is held in his honor.

Women in Focus (WIF) awards scholarships to high school seniors and adults pursuing higher education. Since 1986, WIF has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to students of color in Dane County.

Last year, the annual fundraiser was held at the Monona Terrace and raised $35,000 for more than a dozen area students headed to college.

The 2021 Dream Ball is the first every virtual event from the group. NBC 15′s Tajma Hall co-hosted the event alongside actress and WIF member, Portia Adney.

Women In Focus is still accepting donations for this year’s scholarships.

