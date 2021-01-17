Advertisement

Women in Focus 35th annual ‘Dream Ball’ goes virtual

For decades, Women in Focus has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to students of color across Dane County
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women In Focus is celebrating more than three decades of service to the community.

The 35th annual “I Have a Dream” Scholarship Ball was held virtually Saturday. Each year, the fundraiser is held the following Saturday after Martin Luther King Junior’s birthday and is held in his honor.

Women in Focus (WIF) awards scholarships to high school seniors and adults pursuing higher education. Since 1986, WIF has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to students of color in Dane County.

Last year, the annual fundraiser was held at the Monona Terrace and raised $35,000 for more than a dozen area students headed to college.

The 2021 Dream Ball is the first every virtual event from the group. NBC 15′s Tajma Hall co-hosted the event alongside actress and WIF member, Portia Adney.

Women In Focus is still accepting donations for this year’s scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to Aaron Jones...
Packers dominate Rams to advance to NFC Championship
Deforest WIndsor Fire and EMS
DeForest family escapes house fire
A rehabilitated bald eagle moments before it returned to the wild.
Bald Eagle Watching Days returns virtually
On Saturday, friends and family of Ralph Walters helped him celebrate his 100th birthday in...
Howard World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday