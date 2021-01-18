Advertisement

A Quiet Week with Variable Temperatures

Colder temperatures are expected by the end of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak low pressure is passing by to the north of here and its associated cold front will slide across the state today. Clouds are expected to linger throughout the day with a few flurries possible as well. With the clouds around, temperatures will struggle to rise and highs will only reach the middle and upper 20s today.

A few flurries will linger tomorrow but at least a little sunshine is expected as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the cold front and highs will reach the lower to middle 20s. A few flurries are also possible.

Forecast high temperatures in Madison will range from the upper teens to the middle 30s over the next seven days.(wmtv weather)

Much more sunshine is expected through the middle and the end of the week. as high pressure takes over. We will also see a warm front move through Wednesday and the mildest temperatures of the week will be seen Wednesday and Thursday. Highs during this period will be in the 30s.

A cold front will then move through and a sharp drop in temperatures will be seen between Thursday and Friday. By Saturday morning, lows will be in the single digits.

