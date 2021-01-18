Beloit police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is investigating a possible shooting Sunday night after a man was found having suffered a gunshot wound.

According to the police department, its officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street, but could not locate a victim.

About an hour later, however, they found the injured man in a home in the 700 block of Brooks Street. The 34-year-old’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His name was not released.

While they were cited together, the police department’s initial report did not show that investigators had confirmed that these two incidents were related.

Its investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

