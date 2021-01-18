Advertisement

Columbia Co. deputies report ‘drastic’ increase in impaired driving

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office noted that they have increased their patrols due to an increase in reckless and hazardous driving complaints
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports “drastic increases” Monday in the number of impaired driving cases within the county and have increased patrols.

According to a news release, deputies made 435 arrests for impaired driving within the past year. These cases include using illicit drugs, alcohol or overusing prescription medication that can cause an impairment.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office noted that they have increased their patrols due to an increase in reckless and hazardous driving complaints

On Sunday, the county dispatch center received a call of a person reportedly driving erratically around 12:30 a.m. while exiting I-90/94 at Highway 33 in Caledonia Township. The caller gave law enforcement the car’s license plate number, and then deputies drove to the area to try to find the vehicle.

One deputy noticed the car, a black Cadillac CTS, pulled over on the I-39 entrance ramp from Highway 33 with its four-way lights lit up. The deputy went to talk to the driver and noted alleged signs of intoxication. The deputy had the driver perform sobriety tests, which he reportedly failed.

Deputies eventually arrested Michael Greene, 68, and charged him with his alleged sixth offense of operating while intoxicated. Greene was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

The sheriff’s office asked that residents use programs such as Bar Buddies or SafeRide Road Programs to help keep drunk drivers off the road. They also urged that people do not drive when they are impaired in any way.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Courtesy: RJ Snow Photography via Lake Geneva Ice Castles/Facebook
Lake Geneva Ice Castles set to open for the season
Secretary-designee Andrea Palm
Baldwin backs Palm’s HHS nomination, Johnson stays silent
Seven-day rolling average of deaths increases, while rolling average cases decreases
Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big...
Middleton Tourism more than doubles winter clothes donation record