Columbia Co. deputies report ‘drastic’ increase in impaired driving

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports “drastic increases” Monday in the number of impaired driving cases within the county and have increased patrols.

According to a news release, deputies made 435 arrests for impaired driving within the past year. These cases include using illicit drugs, alcohol or overusing prescription medication that can cause an impairment.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office noted that they have increased their patrols due to an increase in reckless and hazardous driving complaints

On Sunday, the county dispatch center received a call of a person reportedly driving erratically around 12:30 a.m. while exiting I-90/94 at Highway 33 in Caledonia Township. The caller gave law enforcement the car’s license plate number, and then deputies drove to the area to try to find the vehicle.

One deputy noticed the car, a black Cadillac CTS, pulled over on the I-39 entrance ramp from Highway 33 with its four-way lights lit up. The deputy went to talk to the driver and noted alleged signs of intoxication. The deputy had the driver perform sobriety tests, which he reportedly failed.

Deputies eventually arrested Michael Greene, 68, and charged him with his alleged sixth offense of operating while intoxicated. Greene was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

The sheriff’s office asked that residents use programs such as Bar Buddies or SafeRide Road Programs to help keep drunk drivers off the road. They also urged that people do not drive when they are impaired in any way.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.